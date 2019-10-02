Dawn Tupper believes homecoming week boosts Tomah High School pride.
Tupper, THS family and consumer education teacher and senior advisor, said she appreciates how homecoming brings together school and community.
"It's a time when athletes feel supported and students boast their school pride," she said. "I love that our school has traditions such as our pep rally and parade and the recent addition of the distinguished alumni."
Students and staff are getting excited for the week-long event, which begins Monday and concludes with the dance Oct. 12 in the high school's large gymnasium.
"There is a lot of talk about homecoming dates and plans for dress-up days during the week," Tupper said. "Our school is looking forward to a successful week of celebrating all of our athletes."
The football game is Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. against West Salem.
Everything is much the same as last year, Tupper said. The only big change is there's no school on Friday due to parent-teacher conferences.
"Homecoming must be chosen by the home football schedule," she said. "Since we didn't want it too close to the start of the school year, picking this week was the best choice."
The theme this year is "To victory and beyond."
Dress up days are:
- Monday — Class colors. Freshmen wear green, sophomores wear pink, juniors wear blue, seniors wear red and/or black and staff wears grey and or new staff shirts.
- Tuesday — Star day. Dress up as a celebrity.
- Wednesday — Cowboys vs. aliens. Dress up as a monster or alien.
- Thursday — Spirit day. Students wear black, white and gold.
Activities for the week:
- Monday — Pep rally at 8 a.m., lunch intramurals, classroom door decoration, junior varsity football game at 5 p.m., powder puff at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday — Lunch intramurals, boys/girls cross country at Hiawatha Golf Club, junior varsity and varsity soccer, freshman football and junior varsity, varsity reserve and varsity volleyball.
- Wednesday — Lunch intramurals, community competition judging, classroom door judging, varsity tennis sectional at Waunakee.
- Thursday — Lunch intramurals, pep rally and distinguished alumni from 2:30-3:21 p.m.
- Friday — Float building from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., float judging at 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m., parade lineup at 3:30 p.m., parade begins at 4 p.m., varsity football game at 7 p.m. with dance team performance at halftime.
- Saturday — cross country at Wisconsin Rapids, homecoming dance (tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door).
