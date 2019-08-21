The Tomah School Board took action to make the locker rooms at Tomah High School a little more pleasant. Board members during their regular monthly meeting Aug. 16 authorized the district to seek proposals to install rooftop ventilation units in the boys and girls locker rooms.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the project will upgrade the ventilation system. He estimates the project will cost $135,000.
"It's our hope it will eliminate whatever odor issues there are," Gaarder said. "We can improve that situation."
Board member Gary Grovesteen said ventilation in the locker rooms has been an issue for several years.
"I can tell you there are some athletes in the city who would say, 'It's about time,'" Grovesteen said.
The board also approved a proposal to replace the heating/air conditioning controls at the high school. Gaarder estimated the system would cost roughly $325,000 but said a combination of energy savings and rebates will create a six-year payback period.
In other business, the board:
- Heard an update on homecoming activities. Homecoming advisor Amy King said this year's homecoming schedule will be different because of parent-teacher conferences on the day of the football game, which is Oct. 11 vs. West Salem.
- Approved a proposal from the high school show choir to take a pair of overnight trips in February to competitions in Bettendorf, Iowa, and St. Paul, Minnesota. They will replace existing competitions and won't result in any loss of class time.
- Accepted $18,000 in grant money from the Andres Fund.
- Heard an update on hiring for the 2019-20 school year. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said 37 new professional staff have been hired and that the district has filled every opening except for one speech pathologist.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
