Anyone wanting to learn how to play an instrument should not listen to Harold Hill.
In the musical The Music Man, Harold Hill is a con man, who, in his latest attempt to make money, is selling musical instruments, instruction books, band uniforms and the “think method” in which someone can learn how to play an instrument just by thinking about it.
Things do not go as he planned, and audiences can see the twists and turns for themselves when Tomah Area School District students perform the musical starting Friday, May 3.
Ilene Quartemont, play director, said it’s a classic show full of classic songs many people will recognize and a story that everyone can relate to.
“Even though it takes place in 1912, we’ve all found ourselves in a situation where we maybe have a friendship or relationship or encounter with someone that we think is going to go one way and then it turns out to be something different,” Quartemont said.
“I think everybody can relate to what that feels like and how important it is ... in all of our relationships and interactions with other people.”
Anderson Becker plays Hill, who just wants to “make a quick buck.”
Hill’s life gets turned on its head when he comes to River City, Iowa, Becker said. He falls in love and realizes he needs to change himself.
Becker said he appreciates how the story of the musical and character of Hill evolve.
“I just love how the story progresses from Harold wanting to make a quick buck and seeing his best friend and almost being the bad guy of the show to how he changes completely and at the end we see how loving of a person he really, really is,” he said. “It’s very fun.”
Stevie Peterson, who plays Marian Paroo, Hill’s love interest who is a librarian and piano teacher, also enjoys the story of the musical.
“I think it has an awesome plot,” she said. “For every age group there’s something that’s interesting because there’s so much depth and plot twists and things that happen. It’s super fun to see where the story goes and all the creative things that happen.”
Peterson hopes the audience can connect with at least one character in the show.
“Everyone, I think, could connect to at least one character, one situation in the show, and I hope that will help people get more into it. But I think this is a great show for any age,” Peterson said.
Becker hopes audience members can laugh.
“I really hope the audience experiences a lot of joy and laughter, because the show is very funny. You just have to pay attention to find all these humorous things,” he said.
The Music Man is a challenging production because of the large cast that coverss a broad age range, Quartemont said. There are 55 students in the cast, middle school and elementary school students who portray small children.
The music has also been a challenge, said Katherine Prihoda, a TMS instrumental music teacher and one of the conductors of the pit band.
“The music this year is very hard, it’s very difficult ... there are a lot of difficult rhythms and crazy key signatures,” Prihoda said. “Also the music came in later than normal, so we’ve had a lot less rehearsal time and then we had a snow day, so we’re a little bit behind, but things are going really well.”
