Fifteen-year-old Weston Boettcher is already a seasoned cross country runner, but he got a new running experience June 15.
Boettcher was the first runner to cross the finish line during the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) race at the Remembering Jesse Parker Runs that began and ended at Tomah High School’s E.J. McKean Field.
The event also included a five-mile run won by Jacob Bryhn of Mindoro, a one-kilometer Senior Stroll and one-kilometer Special Needs Stampede.
Boettcher won the 5K in 19 minutes, 22.2 seconds, nearly 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Aaron Purnt of La Crosse. Boettcher ran varsity last fall for a THS team that finished third at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, Tomah’s highest finish since the conference was formed in 1989. He said the Remembering Jesse Parker run, named in honor of a teen-ager who died in a 2009 auto crash, was different than running high school cross country.
“There are plenty more emotions this race,” said Boettcher, who will be a junior at THS this fall. “In cross country, you’re running competitively and you want to win, but this is more emotions.
Boettcher said he was surprised to finish first.
“There are a lot of good people here,” he said. “I was just hoping to finish third in my age group.”
A pair of THS graduates were the top women in both races. Haleigh Storkel of Big Lake, Minnesota, won the 5K in 21:43, and Laura Berry of Tomah won the five-mile in 35:52.
It was the final year of the Remembering Jesse races. Scott Nicol, who helped organize the first race in 2010, said he and his wife, Dorothy, hope to keep the run/walk going.
“Some of the board members are ready to move on,” Nicol said. “We’ll rebrand it; we’ll rename it. We’re going to recruit some other people and move forward ... we want to keep a community event going.”
Age group results:
Five-kilometer
Male 14-and-under: 1. Nolan Parker, La Farge, 19:58. 2. Alexander Tuson, Tomah, 21:34. 3. Rameses Anderson, Holmen, 21:55.
Female 14-and-under: 1. Serena Swanson, Sparta, 26:18. 2. Olivia Wall, Tomah, 26:34. 3. Gabriella Tuson, Tomah, 27:36.
Male 15-19: 1. Boettcher, 19:22. 2. Purnt, 19:43. 3. Kale Gnewikow, Warrens, 19:57.
Female 15-19: 1. Brooke Bakken, Norwalk, 23:55. 2. Lillie McMullen, Tomah, 24:37. 3. Hunter Eirschele, Tomah, 24:50.
Male 20-24: 1. Jacob Parker, Tomah, 24:49. 2. Kevin Millard, Tomah, 34:45. 3. Mason Messmer, Tomah, 34:36.
Female 20-24: 1. Kelsi Swanson, Tomah, 31:27. 2. Emily Herrick, Menomonee Falls, 32:35. 3. Alice Skowronski, New Lisbon, 34:35.
Male 25-29: 1. Justin Powell, Tomah, 20:43. 2. Kevin Rinka, Madison, 21:04. 3. Derek Storkel, Big Lake, Minnesota, 21:43.
Female 25-29: 1. Haleigh Storkel, 21:43. 2. Karen Koeble, Madison 24:49. 3. Rachel Galstad Meyer, Madison, 27:45.
Male 30-34: 1. Oakley Moser IV, Tomah, 27:17. 2. Kiel Burnstad, Tomah, 28:40. 3. Jon Ames, Tomah, 29:12.
Female 30-34: 1. Jodi Bradley, Hustler, 22:01. 2. Whitney Gnewikow, Tomah, 27:15. 3. Moriah Keiper, Tomah, 27:32.
Male 35-39: 1. Jeremy Harris, Wilton, 20:55. 2. Darick Bloom, Sparta, 22:52. 3. Tyler Laudon, Tomah, 23:48.
Female 35-39: 1. Katie Riffle, Tomah, 24:14. 2. Deana Protz, Tomah, 24:30. 3. Regina Templeton, Monona, 27:50.
Male 40-44: 1. Lenny Bakken, Norwalk, 21:38. 2. Curtis Everson, DeForest, 21:57. 3. Ruben Anderson, Holmen, 22:12.
Female 40-44: 1. Mo Randall, Mauston, 22:16. 2. Nicole Rusch, 41, Rochester, Minnesota, 25:59. 3. Emily Wall, Tomah, 28:45.
Male 45-49: 1. Jonathon Burbach, Tomah, 23:34. 2. Jason Sumwalt, Viola, 24:07. 3. Craig Dechant, Tomah, 28:25.
Female 45-49: 1. Kelly Pums, Daytona Beach, Florida, 31:29. 2. Stephanie Kazmierczak, Tomah, 32:20. 3. Tania Dechant, Tomah, 34:27.
Male 50-54: 1. Wayne Grabhorn, Rockland, 24:44. 2. Edward Grygleski, Tomah, 25:45. 3. Richard Gilles, Tomah, 35:22.
Female 50-54: 1. Mary J. Morris, New Lisbon, 27:24. 2. Rebecca Baures, Minnetonka, Minnesota, 32:34. 3. Michelle Dubois, Tomah, 39:52.
Male 55-59: 1. Jeff Holmquist, West Salem, 26:17. 2. Oak Moser, Tomah, 27:30. 3. Brian Humphrey, Tomah 30:02.
Female 55-59: 1. Ann Cade, Westby, 28:09. 2. Cynthia Nielsen, Tomah, 49:03. 3. Kimberly Streff, 52:27, Menomonee Falls.
Male 60-64: 1. Michael Borg, Tomah, 30:35. 2. Bruce Shong, Tomah, 37:38. 3. Robert A. Bishop, Tomah, 48:16.
Female 60-64: 1. Sue Gasser, Tomah, 31:11. 2. Nancy Roush, Black River Falls, 31:39. 3. Ginny Shepherd, Tomah, 45:45.
Male 65-69: 1. Gerhart Sasman, Black River Falls, 33:23. 2. Steve Sohm, Gillette, Wyoming, 35:55. 3. Gene Dougherty, Wilton, 36:01.
Female 65-69: 1. Kathy Sohm, Gillette, Wyoming, 41:09. 2. Rose Berry, Tomah, 42:24. 3. Gretchen Reis, Tomah, 43:21.
Male 70 and over: 1. Arnie Degenhardt, Norwalk, 25:12. 2. John Meyer, Mindoro, 26:13. 3. John Berry, 38:52.
Female 70 and over: 1. Maureen Fox, Elroy, 32:06. 2. Maria Reiland, Sparta, 37:28. 3. Tish Fornelli, Vancouver, Washington, 42:20.
Five mile
Male 20-29: 1. Bryhn, 28:45. 2. Nick Osborne, La Crosse, 34:33. 3. Tommy Liddane, Tomah 34:38.
Female 20-29: 1. Berry, 35:52. 2. Erin Cornelius, Bonduel, 38:39. 2. Gabriella Liddane, 41:48. 3. Anne Ness, 47:33.
Male 30-39: 1. Jon Heesch, Wilton, 32:48. 2. David Deprey, Tomah, 37:44. 3. Mike Jensen, Tomah, 38:39.
Female: 30-39: 1. Breanna Stricklin, La Crosse 59:11.
Male 40-49: 1. Stephen Schueler, Tomah, 50:33. 2. Brian Karstaedt, Two Rivers, 57:12.
Female 40-49: 1. Wendy Swanson, Sparta, 40:34. 2. Jeanine Brieske, Tomah, 43:24. 3. Sheila Smith, Tomah, 48:07.
Male 50-59: 1. Dale Grabhorn, Rockland, 35:16. 2. Walt Weiland, Tomah, 38:29.
Male 60-69: 1. Tom Frei, Tomah, 1:00.65.
Female 60-69: 1. Imogene Brasic, Tomah, 1:01.42.
Male 70 and over: 1. David Rice, Sparta, 59:48.
Senior Stroll
1. Helen Nitschke, North Prairie, 11:15. 2. Aleda Moseley, Warrens, 17:32. 3. Cindy Campbell, Stoddard, 20:28.
Special Needs Stampede
1. James Sherman, Tomah, 6:19.6. 2. Libby Berry, Tomah, 9:41. 3. Andrew Shumway, Tomah, 11:56.
