Tomah High School's Limited Edition presents 'In Your Element'

“In Your Element” is the theme for the Tomah High School Limited Edition show choir in 2020.
Show choir performer Brett Martin said the theme covers almost everything.
“Our songs incorporate all the elements − air, fire, water, metal,” he said.
Those elements will be display Saturday, Jan. 18, when the show choir hosts its annual spaghetti dinner fund raiser at the high school commons. While the basic elements may sound inanimate at first blush, Martin said the musical selections bring those elements to life.
“It’s also about being yourself and enjoying what you’re doing,” Martin said.
Chloe Gorman, who directs the choir along with Kate Buehner, said the theme is about “doing to the thing you love.”
“The thing that connects all of those kids is their love to perform,” Gorman said. “They are very hard working, and they have made so much progress since July. We’re really proud of how they’re performing this year.”
Martin, a senior, said the musical selections range from classic rock to pop to “Seattle grunge.”
“I love this show,” he said. “It’s the favorite we’ve done in my four years.”
Limited Edition began its competition season Jan. 4, when it finished fifth at the Parkview Extravaganza in Orfordville. A week later, the choir took seventh at the Onalaska Classic.
This weekend’s spaghetti dinner marks a week off from hitting the road. Show choir members will serve the meal prior to a concert that also includes Tomah Middle School’s Crescendo and the high school’s Soundsations.
Martin said he gets more butterflies performing locally than before a group of out-of-town judges.
“I get a lot more nervous playing in front of family and friends,” he said. “I want them to see all the work we’re putting in.”
Gorman said the spaghetti dinner is one of the season highlights for the choir.
“They are so excited to perform for the community,” she said. “It’s definitely one of their favorite things about show choir.”
Limited Edition has five more competitions after the spaghetti dinner, wrapping up the season March 7 at the Holmen Gathering of the Stars.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.