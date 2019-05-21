Tomah High School's valedictorian, Lauren Buss, and salutatorian, Cassie Carlson, are both proponents of exploration of classes, groups and opportunities within the Tomah Area School District.
Buss said it's important that younger students take the time to do something other than focus on classes and coursework.
It's important to do things you're interested in just because you're interested in them, Buss said. Those experiences are important in figuring out what you want to do in life. She said they helped her.
"If I had told myself I don't have time for band ... I would have never figured out that I wanted to be a music teacher," she said. "Even if you think it's just a weird photography class, if you're interested in it, now's the time to explore those things because this is where you start to figure out what your path is. You never know how it's going to change, so just put yourself out there and try new things, and you never know what's going to happen."
There's a lot of room for exploration within the school district; it's even encouraged, Carlson said. It's also helped her choose a career path.
"There's not just any specific track that you have to go down; I really liked that, and that helped me refine what I wanted to do in college," she said. "Even though that may change later on, I think it's really an advantage that I have been able to explore different stuff and realize that I'm not super interested in this, but I do really like that."
Carlson said being at the top of the class has been a goal of hers since kindergarten, when she watched an eighth-grade graduation ceremony at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in Tomah.
"I just remember thinking to myself I want to be one of those people," she said. "Then my eighth-grade year I was top of my class, and then I'm salutatorian now."
Being top of the class was not Buss' goal, but she's happy she is. It proof that her hard work paid off.
Buss said she could see herself going down this track, but it was never definite and was never her only goal. She said whatever happens, happens.
"I can't say I wouldn't be upset if I didn't do as well as I wanted to, but I think for a lot of people the placing and ranking stresses them out as they try to work for those spots," she said. "I try not to worry about it too much. I don't compulsively check to see if I still have that spot or anything. I just do my best, and then it's an amazing thing that's been able to happen, but I'm thankful for it."
The school district has done well to prepare her for the future, and her teachers were a big aspect of that, Buss said.
"So many of the teachers here push past their curriculum and try to teach students those skills in whatever ways they can," she said. "They just teach us how to be hardworking, independent, time-managing individuals. That's really how I think the school as a whole has shaped me to be prepared for the future more than any lesson about statistics or biology I've ever had."
Carlson agrees. She said it has been challenging but fun.
"The teachers are really good at mentoring you for in and outside of classroom life, helping you build good study habits and working with you," she said. "I've had a lot of really good relationships with my teachers, and that has helped me to realize that relationships can take you far."
For Carlson, her German teacher Verona Chambers has been her biggest mentor. She inspires her.
"She's just so different and always takes the path less traveled and just follows her own direction and doesn't care what other people say," she said. "She's just lived such a vibrant and fulfilled life, I feel like. She sets such a good example of what I want my life to be like. Even if I don't go into teaching or anything, just the way she looks at life is so inspiring to me."
For Buss, the insipiration has been THS band director Charlie O'Brien. He's the reason she decided to pursue music education rather than mechanical engineering as she planned to earlier in the school year.
"He's absolutely incredible, and everything that he does for us, that he helps us with and prepares us to do. He just believes in every single one of us, and it's just amazing," she said. "It's been a crazy year trying to figure out what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go, and it has changed a lot even in the past couple of months. But I'm really excited to see where I'll end up."
In the end, though, it's the initiative of each individual student that determines how well they will do, Carlson said. Her advice to younger students it to think of goals early but to not be afraid to change. She said it's easier to take steps earlier than later.
"There are a lot of classes and there are a lot of paths that you can take that you can just slack off and get through it and graduate, but there also are a lot of resources and a lot of people willing to help you make it what you want it to be," she said. "It is what you make it. So if you have a good attitude about it and really know what you want and go for it, then I think it has been really great."
Buss advises students to set goals but to also feel comfortable to change them.
"I think having goals is good, but don't necessarily focus on the goal, focus on your work that will get you that reward in the end," she said.
After high school Buss will attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, and major in music education.
Carlson is attending the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, where she will study biomedical engineering.
