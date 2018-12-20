What is it like to be in the medical field?
For one semester seniors at Tomah High School are finding out. They’re getting the opportunity to observe and interact with area health care professionals in a variety of clinical settings to determine whether or not they want to continue a path to a career in the medical field.
Sarah Hughes, THS science teacher who facilitates the program, said the clinical observation course, which is part of the school’s medical career pathway, is a significant asset to students in making decisions about their future.
“Last fall I had one student who wanted to be a physical therapist all her life. She went and spent eight weeks (in the course) and she’s like, ‘I do not want to be a physical therapist now.’ Which is OK, because I don’t want her to go off to college and ... then find out then (she doesn’t) want to do this,” she said. “The whole idea is to have exposure.”
The course is divided into two eight-week sessions during the course of a semester. Students spend Wednesdays with a mentor of their choice who specializes in jobs such as pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, mental health, urgent care and physical therapy. On Fridays, students journal about what they experienced.
In addition to the mentors and journals, each week focuses on a different aspect of being a medical professional, Hughes said.
“They have focus questions each week; this week it’s on cultural competence,” she said. “It’s important for them to understand how to get along with many different cultures and not just ethnic ones; the VA culture is a culture unto itself. So they have questions that they ask the mentors as well as just seeing what they do on a daily basis.”
For the last half of the semester, THS student Ashley Claycomb has followed Dr. Angela Krome, who works in optometry.
Krome said it’s fun having the students come see them once a week.
“It’s kind of exciting; it’s nice to be able to direct them, because they usually come with a lot of questions, too,” Krome said. “It’s fun for us. It gives us a little bit different perspective, so we’re not just in patient care all day. We’re just happy to have them, happy to be able to do it. It’s a really good program.”
Claycomb said she’s enjoying the program because she has been able to see the different sides of the medical field.
“It’s really neat because we get to see how they interact with patients and what exactly they’re doing,” she said. “It’s really nice because they explain what it is and what the machines do and what they’re looking for. ... I just came to go and see how the doctors and nurses and other people interact with the patients and how they carry themselves in the work area.”
Claycomb plans to go into the nursing field.
Curtis Hanson, a medical technologist, has teamed up with THS student Ayris Modica for the second half of the semester. He has enjoyed showing someone the various aspects of his profession.
“From a professional side, it’s nice to show students what we do behind the scenes, because a lot of people don’t see that; they just see the final result that you have X, Y, Z diagnosis from the doctors,” he said. “But (with the course) we can show how we get to that result.”
Modica said laboratory work was a bit different than she was expecting. She described it as high tech with more patient interaction.
“Obviously I knew there were going to be computers and machines, but just everything that had to go into the processes like drawing blood or the glucose test he just showed me different diagnosis processes,” she said. “There is also more patient interaction then I thought there would be. When you think of the lab, you think of the basement and no one goes in or out, but it’s a little more welcoming than I thought.”
Hanson said this would have been a valuable course to have when he was in school.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “When I went to high school, I didn’t have anything like this ... and I think it’s more useful to do something like this than a career fair at school where you walk around to a different booth ... here they can see it hands on.”
