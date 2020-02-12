Tomah High School students hear story of Holocaust survivor

Eva Zaret showed Tomah High School students a photograph of her together with her father.

It would be the last time the two would see each other. Her father died under a tide of anti-Semitic hatred that killed six million Jews.

Zaret survived the Holocaust and told her story to students in the Tomah High School auditorium Feb. 7. Her visit was arranged with the Holocaust Education Resource Center Milwaukee. She told a terrifying story of hatred mixed with stories of love and redemption.

“I have a responsibility to reach out to young people and tell my story,” she said. “I show you these pictures to show I looked just like you.”

Her story began in Hungary, where her family “had friends of all religions” until Hungary started to pass a series of anti-Jewish measures in 1938. Hungary then allied with Nazi Germany in 1941 when Zaret was five years old. Her father was taken to a forced labor camp, and Zaret and her mother lived in a Budapest ghetto for the rest of the war. While fate spared them the journey to near certain death at a Nazi concentration camp, the conditions in the ghetto were still harrowing. Food was scarce, and she described bathrooms facilities as “open latrines.”