Five Tomah High School art students excelled during the annual Wisconsin Art Education Association’s Visual Arts Classic.
Students Tim Davies, Madeleine Kline, Bonnie Vlasek, Isabelle Kubick and Brooke Lucka received firsts and seconds in the categories they competed in at the regional meet, which qualified them to compete at the state competition. Each placed in the top three in at least one of their events at state.
THS art teacher Jane Faella said the VAC is comprised of two sections for each category, a long-term project and a short-term project. The long-term is begun between November and January, and the short-term is delivered at the competition.
For the long-term project, students are given a prompt and are told which materials to use and what idea they can use, Faella said. That project is then brought to both the regional and state competitions, where they are given a prompt for the short-term project which they have two hours to create. Afterward both works are judged.
Tim Davies got two firsts at the regional and a first and third at state; Kline got two firsts at the regional and two seconds at state; Vlasek got two firsts at the regional and two firsts at state; Kubick got two firsts at the regional and two seconds at state; and Lucka got a first and second at regional and first at state.
Faella is proud of her students.
“They have done so well, and I’m really proud of them. Besides doing well, their attitudes were excellent at the place, which is really challenging because it’s a hard, long day,” she said. “They just took the prompts, no matter what they were, and they just ran with them with a great attitude. Great kids.”
Davies said participating in the VAC is a lot of hard work but worth it.
Davies’ project was a ring. The prompt for this year’s competition was “back to basics,” so he found all of the ring’s pieces in a scrap drawer.
“I found the top piece in the scrap drawer and kind of just thought, ‘wow, that’s a stand-out piece that no one else will ever have,’’ he said. “We didn’t have any more of it, so I took it and designed it and wrapped it and hoped it turned out pretty well.”
The long-term project took a lot of effort, but he’s glad with how things turned out.
“To actually get to this state was just months of work ... every class hour, every study hall, just nothing but work,” he said. “(I was) always on this and refining it and finding the little tiny parts that you don’t see and softening and rounding it and making it wearable and look good. It was just a lot of time, lot of effort.”
Kline’s project was in the painting category and the prompt was interior space. Her piece was a bathroom scene of someone looking into a bathroom cabinet with fog and flashes of reflection of a person looking into the cabinet. It was done all in blue.
There wasn’t a lot of deep thought that went into the initial design, Kline said, but it developed the more she painted.
“I just kind of was attracted to the blue colors, so I wanted to incorporate that into my painting,” she said. “It’s a lot of things going on at once; there are a lot of objects, and you can kind of see like a cloud or foggy reflection in the mirror of the bathroom.”
Vlasek’s project was in the drawing category, and the prompt was to make a dynamic drawing using only one pencil which had to be a watercolor pencil. She chose to create a portrait of a woman screaming, using red to reflect how she was feeling. To make the piece dynamic, she put a piece of plastic with splatter marks on top.
“I really like drawing portraits; they’re definitely my favorite thing to draw,” she said. “I think that’s what I draw best, so I really wanted to bring my best work to the competition.”
While Mia Caveness only participated at the regional competition, having received two seconds, she was glad to see how well the others did.
“I was really excited that everyone else did well, and I really liked seeing all the artwork that everyone made and everyone’s different style personalities included in their artwork,” she said.
