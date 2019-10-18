Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest is an annual subject in Mary Neve's English class at Tomah High School.
This year, the classic play is more than a classroom discussion. Neve is bringing the play to the THS stage as a director, when Tomah students present The Importance of Being Earnest in the high school auditorium Oct. 25-27.
Neve said the play is a nice opportunity for the students who studied it with her. She said students are excited to put it on.
This play differs from the ones the drama department has done in the past three years, Neve said. She described it as a change of pace.
"We decided we wanted to go a more classical route this year and choose a play that has met the test of time, whereas the past three years we've done more modernized plays," she said. "Those went over well with the audiences, so we stayed with comedy because we felt that audiences enjoy comedy. Everybody wants a good laugh."
The play itself is a satire and has lots of "high level" humor with language, Neve said.
"Some of the plays we've done in the past were much more physical humor, and this one is all about the language and catching onto the puns or the double speak for the humor," she said.
It follows two young men, Jack Worthing and Algernon Montclieff, who have created alter-egos in order to get away with "indiscretions," Neve said.
"Both fall in love with young women, and those indiscretions come out, but it doesn't prevent them from a happy ending," she said.
The script chosen by Neve has a couple of differences from the original version. First the play is in modern times. Second, instead of taking place in England, it takes place in New York.
Malakai Roman, who plays Jack Worthing, said his character created his alter-ego, Ernest, because he is in charge of a young woman named Cecily Cardew and he has to pretend to be very moral around her.
"He doesn't like that at all; he would much rather go to town and have fun," he said. "So he pretends to have a brother named Ernest so he can go out to town as often as he likes."
This gets Jack into trouble when he falls in love.
Matthew Hennessey's character, Algernon, is a wealthy New Yorker who enjoys the "playboy" lifestyle and mooches off his rich aunt. He also falls in love while donning Jack's alter-ego.
"At the beginning he's not a man after marriage; he seems to like living the free lifestyle," Hennessey said.
Hennessey said what he likes about the play is its humor.
"It's got a lot of good jokes in there and how they're all sort of pompous, stuck up, full of themselves and they keep saying these ridiculous things without realizing how ridiculous they actually are," he said. "I think it adds a lot to the story because it's a satire of all that."
Neve said the satire is what she likes most about the play.
"My favorite part of it is making fun of the upper class," she said. "I think in society we spend a lot of time assuming that the upper class has the higher moral stance as well, but what we see here is they lie, very trivial things are so important to them whereas what should be important to them are very trivial. That imbalance of what they think vs. what we know to be true is part of the humor of the show, and that's what I enjoy about it."
Harmony Hennegan, who plays Algernon's aunt Augusta Bracknell, also enjoys the play's humor.
"I think it's interesting, and it's kind of a subtle comedy," she said. "I like the fact that there are two men going by the name of Ernest to try and woo these women instead of saying their own name and being completely honest with them ... even though it's not physical comedy, it's a funny show and I hope people enjoy it."
