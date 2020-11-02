 Skip to main content
Tomah Holiday Lights seeking tree sponsors
Tomah Holiday Lights will conduct its annual display at Winnebago Park during the 2020 holiday season. Organizers are asking community members, organizations and businesses to sponsor and decorate trees at the park.

Sponsorship for a trees is $75. The Lights Committee will provide the tree, tree stand and extension cords. Trees will be up by Friday, Nov. 20 and should be decorated for the Nov. 27 grand opening.

Entrants are asked to be as original as they wish with decorations.

Trees will be donated to local families in need Monday, Dec. 21.

Anyone who wants to decorate a tree can call Deb Reid at 608-344-0947 or email holidaylightstomah@gmail.com.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

