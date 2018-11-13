Orders are now being accepted for the annual Tomah Memorial Hospice Love Light Tree program. In its 28th year, the program consists of a holiday evergreen tree that is decorated with lights that are purchased by people to remember family members or friends.
“Holidays can be a very difficult time of year when people are missing a family member or a friend,” said hospice director Laura Fritz, R.N., A.P.N.P. “Our ceremony is held to recognize and honor those who are no longer with us but still are in our thoughts and memories.”
In the past more than 800 names were read during the event.
“People are very thankful that we hold this ceremony every year to honor their loved ones,” said Fritz. She said it also helps family members deal with closure around their loss.
Love Light purchase forms are available at the Tomah Hospice Touch office at 601 Straw St., Tomah Memorial Hospital at 321 Butts Ave., Phillip’s Tomah Pharmacy, Timberwood Bank, Partnership Bank, F&M Bank, and online at tomahhospital.org.
Individual lights are $5 or a string of lights can be purchased for $25 by Nov. 26 to be included in the ceremony scheduled Sunday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level classrooms at Tomah Memorial.
Additional information about the program can be obtained by contacting Hospice Touch in Tomah at 608-374-0250.
