Tomah Hospice Love Light event goes virtual for 2020

Area residents are invited to watch this year’s Tomah Health Hospice Touch Love Light program online.

Due to COVID-19, the Tomah Health Hospice Touch Love Light program is being held virtually. Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN said the program will be videotaped and broadcast on social media and the hospital’s website the week of Dec. 14.

“This year we need to be safe, and by honoring our loved ones and those people who still need this type of service and support, we are keeping their safety in mind,” Stalsberg said.

Despite being held virtually, Stalsberg said the purpose of the event will not change.

“I feel that the meaning will be there; and by honoring them and reading their names we will hear that and we will still get meaning out of that. It is a beautiful thing to light a tree and have that as a remembrance of all the people who are no longer with us,” she said. “People are very thankful that we hold this ceremony every year to honor their loved ones."

Stalsberg said it also helps family members deal with closure around their loss and that is why officials decided against canceling it.