Tomah hosts Monroe County Fair July 27-31

The Monroe County Fair is running for five days this week at Tomah Recreation Park.

The fair begins Wednesday, July 27 and ends Sunday, July 31.

Horsemanship is a big part of the entertainment this year. The grandstand will host Ranch Rodeo Thursday and Championship Rodeo Friday, while Saturday and Sunday feature a Draft Horse Hitch Show and a Draft Horse Halter Show.

For motorsport fans, Motokazie Motorcross returns to the grandstand for a Saturday evening show. On Sunday, the grandstand hosts an antique/farm tractor pull.

Tickets for grandstand events can be purchased at the fair office ticket window or the grandstand gate the day of the event.

Sunday is a big day for the youngsters with the Ag Olympics and Kids Pedal Pull.

Live music is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings in the beer garden, where country, rock and blues bands will perform.

The annual junior livestock auction starts Saturday at 7 p.m.

There is no gate fee on the first and final day of the fair. For the middle three days, the gate fee is $3 daily, $2 daily for children under 13 and free for children under 6.

The midway features rides, food and free entertainment. Carnival ride wristbands are $20 per four-hour session.

For more information about the fair and a schedule of activities and amusements, visit monroecountyfairwi.com