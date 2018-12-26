It wasn’t difficult to find bright and original lights in the Tomah area during the holiday season. From the Tomah Holiday Lights at Winnebago Park to the light display at Gillett Park to individual residences and business, light displays reflected familiar Christmas characters and traditions. Enjoy the variety and creativity of holiday lights as the staff of the Tomah Journal wishes you a happy and healthy New Year.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

