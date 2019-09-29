Tomah Lumber opened for business on Oct. 15, 1929.
This year the business will celebrate its 90th anniversary Friday, Oct. 4, in conjunction with Tomah Lumber's annual customer appreciation open house, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food, beverages and door prizes will be included at the event.
Co-owner Travis Boettcher said it's gratifying to watch the business turn 90.
"It's quite an accomplishment," he said.
Office manager Jodi Villacrez agrees.
"It feels fantastic to be able to serve the community for 90 years. Not every business can stand the length of time that Tomah Lumber has," she said. "A lot of it we attribute to loyal customers and our dedication to them. We pride ourselves on quality products and service, and I think together with the dedicated customers, that makes for longevity."
Originally owned and operated by G.K. Mork, the business began as Tomah Lumber & Fuel Co.
Boettcher said initially the business sold lumber, delivered it to job sites and sold coal.
"We can find remnants of coal in the yard yet, but we don't do that anymore," he said.
Since then Tomah Lumber has expanded its services, Villacrez said. In addition to selling lumber, they offer design services, light commercial building, residential building, remodeling, additions, decks, window replacements and custom cutting.
The business was passed on to Harold Eggleson, Mork's son-in-law, after Mork's death in 1954.
During Eggleson's time as owner, he hired Tom Baumgarten in 1971 as sales manager and to manage the company's drafting and design department. Then in 1981 he hired Steve Austin, who has a degree in residential design.
In 1985 Eggleson sold the business to Baumgarten and Austin, then in 2001 Baumgarten retired and Jan Murray, Tomah Lumber's former sales manager, took over as partner with Steve Austin.
In 2012 Boettcher, who worked in the company's design and sales department, purchased the business from Austin and Murray.
At the end of 2012 Eric Hall began working in the design and sales department. Hall became a co-owner of Tomah Lumber earlier this year.
The business employs six staff members, but they are looking for another experienced carpenter and someone to work in the field.
In a press release, Tomah Lumber said the largest challenge the business faces today is the lack of qualified laborers.
"We have had some recent retirements, and finding the right fit to replace them has been challenging," they said. "This also seems to be affecting other sub-contractors we work with as well as suppliers, which, in turn, slows down productivity waiting for products to arrive and project phases to be completed."
Despite the challenges, Tomah Lumber plans to be around for years to come.
"Tomah Lumber has lasted 90 years strong, specifically due to the superb employees willing to go the extra mile to add the needed service with our quality products," a Tomah Lumber press released stated. "Coupled with an excellent growing community full of great customers, Tomah Lumber is poised to be here as an independent lumber yard for many years to come. Providing excellent customer service combined with quality materials never goes out of style."
