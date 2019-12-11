Tomah man accused in hit-and-run crash

A 21-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for hit-and-run after a Dec. 3 traffic crash.
A witness told police that a vehicle driven by Anthony David Springman was traveling westbound on West Jackson Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., when it struck another vehicle from behind. The witness said Springman paused briefly and then suddenly left the scene, squealing his tires in the process.
Another witness told police that Springman was behind his vehicle after it had turned onto West Jackson. The witness said Springman honked his horn for two blocks before the witness pulled over to the side of the road. After pulling over, the witness said Springman accelerated and struck the other vehicle.
The vehicle struck by Springman sustained severe damage. The driver wasn't seriously injured and declined EMS service but reported a sore neck.
The report says Springman’s vehicle, which sustained front-end damage, was located a short time later at a Leslye Avenue residence. An officer said Springman fled the vehicle and ran inside a nearby residence.
Police were able to make contact with Springman inside the residence. He reportedly told police he fled the scene because he was scared. Police searched Springman’s vehicle and, according to the report, found a bag of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.
Springman was issued municipal citations for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without insurance and failure to notify police of an accident.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Joshua Robert Guralski, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Dec. 5 after police ran a license plate check.
Mackenzie M. Noth, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after a Dec. 3 incident at a Woodard Avenue residence. Noth is accused of punching two people multiple times during an argument. One of the victims had a small laceration on the cheek.
Aaron Joseph Laborde, 32, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating bond conditions that establish a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and prohibit him from consuming alcohol.
The report says Laborde was found hiding behind a car in an alley in downtown Tomah shortly after 3 a.m. He smelled strongly of intoxicants, and Laborde admitted to consuming alcohol.
