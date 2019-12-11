Tomah man accused in hit-and-run crash

A 21-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for hit-and-run after a Dec. 3 traffic crash.

A witness told police that a vehicle driven by Anthony David Springman was traveling westbound on West Jackson Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., when it struck another vehicle from behind. The witness said Springman paused briefly and then suddenly left the scene, squealing his tires in the process.

Another witness told police that Springman was behind his vehicle after it had turned onto West Jackson. The witness said Springman honked his horn for two blocks before the witness pulled over to the side of the road. After pulling over, the witness said Springman accelerated and struck the other vehicle.

The vehicle struck by Springman sustained severe damage. The driver wasn't seriously injured and declined EMS service but reported a sore neck.

The report says Springman’s vehicle, which sustained front-end damage, was located a short time later at a Leslye Avenue residence. An officer said Springman fled the vehicle and ran inside a nearby residence.