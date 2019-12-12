Tomah man accused of abusing child

A 47-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly assaulting a pre-teen boy. Reno Reyes Robles was referred for physical abuse of a child, strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct.

La Crosse County Human Services informed the Tomah Police Department that Robles was suspected of assaulting the child at a city of Tomah address. According to the report, the boy had two long, red scratches on his neck that were three inches long and a half-inch wide. He was observed at school trying to pull up his sweatshirt in an attempt to conceal the marks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The report says the boy told a medical professional that an angry Robles grabbed him by the neck and dragged him across a garage floor. The boy said he couldn’t breathe and was afraid Robles was going to kill him. The medical professional reported that the boy’s injuries were consistent with grab marks.

Police interviewed Robles Nov. 23. The report says he acknowledged the incident and told police “I guess I grabbed him too hard by the shirt.” Later in the interview, he said, “I am definitely not proud of anything, and I am deeply ashamed.” He was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.