Tomah man accused of assaulting woman
Tomah man accused of assaulting woman

Lavell Early

A 38-year-old Tomah man faces multiple charges after a violent incident Dec. 21 at a Sime Avenue residence.

Lavell D. Early was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for non-aggravated battery, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A woman told police that she and Early got into an argument and that he punched her with an open fist, slapped her with an open hand and struck her in the temple with a glass bottle. She also said Early threw a picture frame against the wall and broke it.

The report says the woman had a cut on her lip and bruising on her temple. She said Early was consuming alcohol prior to the attack.

The woman told police Lavell drove away from the residence in another person’s vehicle. The owner said Early didn’t have permission to drive the vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was found parked at a Sheri Court address later in the day.

Early was on probation, and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

