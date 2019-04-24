A 21-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly obtaining a nude photo of an underage runaway girl.
Jack Allen Erdman was referred for possession of child pornography, exposing a child to harmful materials, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
Police were called to a town of Tomah residence March 16 on a report that a juvenile girl was at Erdman’s residence in violation of a bond condition that prohibits him from having contact with anyone under 18. The report says the girl was inside the residence and was urged to leave by Erdman after he was tipped that police were en route. She was later identified as someone other than the runaway.
Police interviewed the runaway the following day. She told police she communicated with Erdman via Snapchat and that he asked for nude images of her. She sent him a nude photo of her entire body, and Erdman allegedly sent her two explicit images of himself even though he was aware of her age.
Police later interviewed the girl who was at the residence March 16. She told police she also transmitted a nude photo of herself but that it wasn’t sent at Erdman’s request.
The report says Erdman initially denied having recent contact with the runaway, but a witness provided police with Snapchat messages exchanged between the two during the previous two days.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
