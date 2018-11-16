A 60-year-old Tomah man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for first-degree sexual assault.
A woman told Tomah police that Reginald Louis Kincaide sexually assaulted her continually for two hours at Kincaide’s residence during the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2017. The woman said she and another man had been at Kincaide’s Butts Avenue residence earlier in the day, and both returned after the woman returned to the apartment to search for her lost keys.
The woman said Kincaide dragged her into the bedroom and locked the door behind them. She said Kincaide forced to her engage in vaginal and oral sex and assaulted her with a vibrator. She said the oral sex caused her to vomit. She said Kincaide put a gun to her head and attempted to sexually assault her with the weapon. She also told police that Kincaide took photos of the assault.
The woman said Kincaide was smoking methamphetamine during the assault and blew smoke in her face. She said the assault left her with considerable pain in her vagina and back.
Kincaide allowed the woman to leave the room after she told him that she needed to pick up her child. She said Kincaide told the other man in the apartment that he didn’t do anything to the woman that “she didn’t ask for.” The woman said Kincaide threatened both her and the other man with bodily harm before they left the residence.
The woman was driven to a Sparta hospital, where she was interviewed by medical personnel and Tomah police.
The woman was later transferred to a La Crosse hospital, where she reportedly became agitated over being denied narcotics for her pain and became uncooperative with medical staff. The report says she tested positive for marijuana and was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A subsequent police visit to the woman’s Tomah residence allegedly found needles and spoons and a pipe with marijuana residue.
Police executed a search warrant of Kincaide’s apartment, which the report described as filthy and swarming with fruit flies. A search reportedly found a bottle with 13 white pills, a pipe that police suspected was used for crack cocaine, a gem bag that tested positive for methamphetamine, a metal pipe with marijuana residue, a wooden box with several syringes and several metal spoons and a second bottle containing four pills.
The search also recovered a clear blue vibrator. It was sent along with DNA samples to the state crime lab in Madison March 13. The results were conveyed to Tomah police Oct. 26.
Kincaide was also referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.