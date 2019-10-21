An 18-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for having sex with a minor. Brogan M. Gowin is accused of having sex with a girl under the age of 16.
According to the report, police received an anonymous tip about the sexual relationship between Gowin and the girl. She said Gowin sent her messages on Snapchat requesting sex, and they engaged in sex at a city of Tomah residence in July shortly after Gowin turned 18. The girl said Gowin didn’t seem to be concerned about their age difference.
Gowin was interviewed by police Sept. 16. The report said he admitted having sex with the girl and said it was consensual.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
