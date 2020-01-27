You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah man accused of hitting woman
0 comments

Tomah man accused of hitting woman

{{featured_button_text}}
Kirk Lenard Sullivan

Kirk Lenard Sullivan

A 36-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 11 incident at a Williams Street residence. Kirk Lenard Sullivan was referred for non-aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Police received a call shortly before 2 p.m. from a caller who overheard a man threatening to beat up his girlfriend. The caller also said that items were being broken and that a woman was crying. When police responded, a woman answered the door and said Sullivan had left the residence through the back door. The report says the woman was distraught and on the verge of a panic attack.

The woman told police Sullivan threw a PlayStation video device and smashed it and then struck her on the head. The report says the woman’s left eye was red and slightly swollen. She said Sullivan threatened to “beat her ass” if she called police.

Sullivan was located a short time later walking on Ann Street. He told police he tossed a pair of shoes during the argument but nothing physical occurred. He was handcuffed, and as he was being transported to the Monroe County jail, police were informed that Sullivan had a probation/parole hold.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah man referred for seventh OWI
News

Tomah man referred for seventh OWI

A 74-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for seventh-offense drunk driving after a Jan. 11 traffic stop in Tomah.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News