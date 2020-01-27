Tomah man accused of hitting woman

A 36-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 11 incident at a Williams Street residence. Kirk Lenard Sullivan was referred for non-aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Police received a call shortly before 2 p.m. from a caller who overheard a man threatening to beat up his girlfriend. The caller also said that items were being broken and that a woman was crying. When police responded, a woman answered the door and said Sullivan had left the residence through the back door. The report says the woman was distraught and on the verge of a panic attack.

The woman told police Sullivan threw a PlayStation video device and smashed it and then struck her on the head. The report says the woman’s left eye was red and slightly swollen. She said Sullivan threatened to “beat her ass” if she called police.

Sullivan was located a short time later walking on Ann Street. He told police he tossed a pair of shoes during the argument but nothing physical occurred. He was handcuffed, and as he was being transported to the Monroe County jail, police were informed that Sullivan had a probation/parole hold.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

