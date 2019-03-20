A 28-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sexual assault of a child.
Gene E. Sheppard is accused of assaulting the child June 10, 2018, at a town of Sparta residence. According to the report, the child told police an intoxicated Sheppard placed his hand down the child’s pants while the child was sleeping. The child moved Sheppard’s hand away and fell back asleep but was wakened a second time by Sheppard touching the child’s pubic area.
The child again pushed Sheppard away and went to the bathroom. A witness saw Sheppard and the child lying next to each other but didn’t see any sexual contact, according to the report.
Sheppard was interviewed by police June 27, 2018. He said he was drinking that day but wasn’t “super intoxicated.” When asked if he had sex with anyone June 10, he replied, “negative.” He denied molesting the child.
The report says a DNA sample collected from a piece of the child’s clothing was inconclusive.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
