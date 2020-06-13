Tomah man accused of stalking, battering woman

A 30-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District for battering and stalking a woman.
John A. Waugh was referred for stalking, battery, disorderly conduct and violating a no-contact order.
Police were called June 4 to the victim’s place of employment, where the owner told police that Waugh entered the building, looked around without saying a word and left. The owner described Waugh’s actions as “prowling.” He said Waugh then walked across the street to look for the woman inside another business.
The owner said the victim showed up for work earlier that day distraught and bruised. He said pictures on the victim’s phone contained graphic photos of physical abuse. The owner told police he sent the victim home because her appearance would be upsetting to customers.
An employee of the business brought the woman back to the business, where she could be interviewed by police. The officer reported that the woman’s right eye was swollen shut and that bruising extended from her head to her shins. Police also a observed dark bruise near her ear.
The woman showed police photos of her bloodied face, nose, mouth and chest and allowed police to take additional photos of her injuries. She said the injuries were the result of Waugh throwing objects at her.
Police later found Waugh walking along East Washington Street. He told police he didn’t know where the woman was but that he was looking for her. When asked about the woman’s bruises, and he accused her of jumping on him and told police that she bled easily.
Waugh was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
