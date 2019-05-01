A 28-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly hitting and kicking a woman during an April 13 altercation.
Tyler Michael Coenen was referred for strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
Shortly after 1 a.m., police received an anonymous phone call from a person who received a text from a woman that read, “Tyler’s home. I’m about to be in huge trouble. I’m trying to leave.” Police were dispatched to Coenen’s Jefferson Street residence, where Coenen answered the door. The woman who sent the text was also at the residence.
The woman told police that Coenen is extremely abusive after he consumes alcohol. She said Coenen left the residence earlier in the evening to hang out with friends and returned home intoxicated. She said Coenen started to yell at her, pulled her hair and put his hands around her throat and began to strangle her. She said Coenen had choked her before and knows when to release pressure from her throat.
The woman said Coenen hit her in the back and kicked the back of her leg. The report says police noticed a red mark on her back where a bruise was forming. She also said Coenen dragged her by her hair and tossed items around the room.
Coenen told police the argument was only verbal and was triggered because the woman had been talking to other men. The woman agreed a 72-hour no-contact order against Coenen.
