A 25-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police responded to a report of a man breaking windows with a hatchet.
Benny Charles Vann was referred for battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and possession of an illegal weapon.
Police were called to a West Jackson Street residence, where officers saw broken glass on the sidewalk in front of the house. The report says officers heard someone yelling in anguish or pain from the rear of the residence and also encountered a woman with multiple scratches on her face. She told police that Vann was having a difficult morning and had not taken medication prescribed to a treat a traumatic brain injury. She said Vann believed someone from a house across the street was shining lights at him and was upset by the lack of police response.
The woman said the scratches were caused by Vann hitting her but that she didn’t want to press charges. She said Vann was the one who broke the window and warned police that Vann would resist any attempt to take him into custody.
An officer found Vann inside the house striking a screen glass door with a cane. He left the house and allegedly pointed a gun containing mace toward an officer. The report says the officer backed away far enough to avoid getting sprayed. Vann continued to argue with police before an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon. The probes were effective, and Vann was directed toward the ground and placed in handcuffs.
During a search of the house, police allegedly found a pipe and a package with a leafy substance later identified as marijuana.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.