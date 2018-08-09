A 37-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after a July 28 traffic stop in the town of Byron.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Scott Allen Bernhardt was pulled over on Hwy. PP for a defective headlight. The report says Bernhardt had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Bernhardt told police he had consumed no alcohol and denied there was marijuana in the truck.
Bernhardt was ordered to exit the vehicle, and the report says he grabbed onto the tailgate to maintain balance. He told police he was dealing with several medical issues but agreed to a field sobriety test, which the report says he failed. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .191.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a glass smoking device with burned marijuana residue. Police also reportedly found a baggie with less than one gram of marijuana outside the vehicle next to one of the tires. Police believe Bernhardt ditched the bag after exiting the vehicle.
Bernhardt was also referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
