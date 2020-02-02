Tomah man arrested for sixth OWI

A 56-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sixth-offense drunken driving after a Jan. 18 traffic stop in the city of Tomah.

According to the Tomah Police Department, Troy Fitzgerald Smith was heading east on East Monowau Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. without his vehicle’s headlights illuminated. Smith turned north on East Avenue and made contact with a snowbank before turning east on Brownell Street. The vehicle came to a stop on Carol Avenue in Fireman’s Park, where the traffic stop was conducted.

Smith reportedly responded with an expletive when told the reason for the stop and switched on the headlights. When asked where he had been, he replied, “I am coming from the bar; you caught me.” Dispatch confirmed that Smith had a valid driver’s license with a 0.02 percent blood-alcohol restriction.

Due to a temperature near zero, police offered to conduct the field sobriety test at the Tomah police station, a half-mile away. Smith initially declined but decided a short time later to have the test conducted indoors. The report says he made several confessions to being intoxicated.