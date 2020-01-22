Tomah man arrested in Mauston on drug charges

MAUSTON—A Tomah man is facing drug charges after a search of his vehicle allegedly revealed methampheatmine and marijuana.
Steven Champney, 26, Tomah, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:28 p.m. Nov. 26, police observed Champney enter a BP store in Mauston, pre-pay for gasoline, then exit. The officer recognized Champney from several past contacts. A records check on Champney revealed a revoked driving status.
Champney finished fueling his vehicle, but stayed in the driver’s seat at the pump until after a police officer left his parking stall. Champney turned onto East State Street, at which point the officer turned around his vehicle. When he reached Hickory Street, he observed Champney’s vehicle parked on Hickory Street near La Crosse Street.
Champney had exited the vehicle and was walking across the street when the officer made contact with him. Champney claimed he wasn’t driving the vehicle, even though the officer said he had observed Champney driving.
You have free articles remaining.
The officer instructed Champney to return to the vehicle, but Champney refused and continued walking. The officer then secured Champney’s left arm, which led Champney to say, “just take me to jail.”
Champney was returned to the vehicle and instructed to sit in the driver’s seat. Asked for his driver’s license and insurance, Champney grabbed a stack of papers and attempted to exit the vehicle.
The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle as Champney attempted to exit. Asked about the odor, Champney said he smoked marijuana earlier in the day. The officer told Champney he was going to search the vehicle and asked where the marijuana was located.
On the second time asking, Champney reached for a zippered bag, opened the zipper, and removed a gem bag containing a green leafy substance. He then placed the bag back and continued rummaging through the bag. The officer asked Champney to stop and exit the vehicle, but Champney did not stop and kept searching through the bag.
While Champney was rummaging through the bag, the officer observed a glass bulb pipe commonly used for methamphetamine. He again asked Champney to stop and exit the vehicle, at which time Champney attempted to “palm” and conceal the pipe. The officer then reached into the vehicle and grabbed Champney’s wrist.
A search of the vehicle and the bag revealed the pipe, a glass “one-hitter,” a THC vape cartridge, a gem bag with a fine, crystal like substance, and a gem bag with marijuana. Tests of the marijuana and crystal-like substance tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.
Champney was placed under arrest and trasnported to the Juneau County Justice Center.