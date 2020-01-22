Tomah man arrested in Mauston on drug charges

Champney was returned to the vehicle and instructed to sit in the driver’s seat. Asked for his driver’s license and insurance, Champney grabbed a stack of papers and attempted to exit the vehicle.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle as Champney attempted to exit. Asked about the odor, Champney said he smoked marijuana earlier in the day. The officer told Champney he was going to search the vehicle and asked where the marijuana was located.

On the second time asking, Champney reached for a zippered bag, opened the zipper, and removed a gem bag containing a green leafy substance. He then placed the bag back and continued rummaging through the bag. The officer asked Champney to stop and exit the vehicle, but Champney did not stop and kept searching through the bag.

While Champney was rummaging through the bag, the officer observed a glass bulb pipe commonly used for methamphetamine. He again asked Champney to stop and exit the vehicle, at which time Champney attempted to “palm” and conceal the pipe. The officer then reached into the vehicle and grabbed Champney’s wrist.