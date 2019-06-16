A Tomah man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while carrying marijuana before being arrested in Cutler.
Antonio Jaime, 20, of Tomah, is charged with felony bail jumping, felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor possession of THC, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 18 at about 8:15 p.m., Deputy Justin Wegmueller was driving south on Hwy. H in Orange when a silver vehicle with a broken headlight crossed the centerline and nearly struck his squad car. The driver was later identified as Jaime.
The deputy turned around immediately to pursue Jaime, who did not slow down. During the chase, Wegmueller reached speeds exceeding 100 mph but still couldn’t gain ground on Jaime, who recklessly passed another vehicle during the dispute.
Jaime braked hard and turned west on 24th St., and accelerated again until he came to a sharp curve, where he finally came to a stop, ending the chase at 4.3 miles. He complied with an order to exit the vehicle and keep his hands up. A passenger also complied with police orders.
Wegmueller handcuffed Jaime and searched him, discovering a glass pipe that smelled like burned THC in his jeans pocket, a pocket knife, and several lighters. Wegmueller then placed Jaime in the back of the squad car.
When asked why he had fled, Jaime replied that he was scared. When asked why he was scared, Jaime did not answer. When asked why he turned down 24th St., Jamie did not answer. When asked why he stopped, Jaime said he did not know the road or where the road was going.
The deputy ordered the passenger out of the car, identified him using his driver’s license, and searched him for weapons, of which he had none. The passenger told police that Jaime was scared and had a warrant. The deputy discovered Jaime had a revoked license and a warrant in La Crosse County for failure to appear for a felony attempting-to-flee-an officer case.
A search of the vehicle found a plastic bag with a green leafy substance, which appeared to be THC, in a soda can. Jaime later admitted the substance was his.
Jaime was transported to the Juneau County Jail, after which Wegmueller tested the substance for THC and received a positive test.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.