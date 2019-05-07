The death of a 3-year-old boy in Tomah is being investigated as a homicide.
Marcus W. Anderson, 34, Tomah, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for reckless homicide in the death of the boy, whose name has not been released.
Tomah police and Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel were called to a medical emergency May 3 at a Jodi Circle residence shortly before 6 p.m. and immediately began first-aid treatment on the child. He was then transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Information gathered at the scene led police to believe that the cause of death was child abuse. Anderson was located in downtown Tomah a short time later and taken into custody during what police described as a "high- risk vehicle contact."
A forensic autopsy was performed May 4 by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Pathology. The autopsy determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries that caused his death.
During a search of Anderson's residence, a firearm was located that was determined to be Anderson’s.
Anderson was reportedly in a relationship with the child's mother.
Anderson is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $750,000 bond. He was also referred to the district attorney for felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse causing significant bodily harm and four counts of felony bail jumping.
