Tomah man charged in Monroe County crash that injured woman
Tomah man charged in Monroe County crash that injured woman

A 36-year-old Tomah man was booked into the Monroe County Jail for drunk driving after a Dec. 22 crash that left another person seriously injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Charles Davis Jr. after responding to a crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Hwy. 21 in the town of LaGrange.

Upon arrival, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel located two severely damaged vehicles and a seriously injured woman who was found in the front yard of a residence on Hwy. 21.

The injured female was identified as Garrene Peasley, 73, of Oakdale. She was treated at the scene by Tomah Area Ambulance Service before being flown to Gundersen Medical Center La Crosse, where she was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The investigation of the crash continues by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol.

Traffic on Hwy. 21 was restricted to one lane for almost five hours while the crash was investigated.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

