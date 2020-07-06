Tomah man injured in crash near Warrens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Tomah man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Warrens Monday.

Richard Gunn was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air after the motorcycle was driving was struck by a pickup truck operated by Cory Hart, 34, Warrens.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Hart was making a left turn from Atwood Avenue eastbound onto Hwy. EW when he collided with Gunn's westbound motorcycle. Hart was issued a citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily harm.

Gunn was issued a citation for operating without a valid driver's license.

The sheriff's office and Gundersen Air were assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Fire Department rescue technicians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.