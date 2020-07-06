You are the owner of this article.
Tomah man injured in crash near Warrens
A 25-year-old Tomah man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Warrens Monday.

Richard Gunn was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air after the motorcycle was driving was struck by a pickup truck operated by Cory Hart, 34, Warrens.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Hart was making a left turn from Atwood Avenue eastbound onto Hwy. EW when he collided with Gunn's westbound motorcycle. Hart was issued a citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily harm.

Gunn was issued a citation for operating without a valid driver's license.

The sheriff's office and Gundersen Air were assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Fire Department rescue technicians.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

