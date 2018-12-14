A 56-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after an alleged assault that left a woman with multiple bruises.
James Cosby Smith was referred for battery, false imprisonment and strangulation/suffocation.
According to the Tomah Police Department, Smith and a woman got into an argument in a downtown Tomah bar Nov. 22 and went to Smith’s Superior Avenue apartment. The woman said she rejected a sexual advance from Smith, who responded by putting his hand around her throat. She said Smith then jumped from the bed and slammed her into a dresser, which caused her back to hurt. She said Smith also punched her in the head, which nearly caused her to lose consciousness.
The woman said “she fought for her life” to escape the residence. She fled to a Kilbourn Avenue residence and spoke with police three days later. A witness who saw the woman shortly after the incident told police that the woman had black eyes and other visible bruises. The report said the woman’s bruises were still evident during the police interview. The woman said she couldn't write because her wrist still hurt from the assault, and the police agreed to take an oral statement.
Smith denied an altercation happened and told police he knew nothing about the woman’s bruises.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
