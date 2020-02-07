Tomah man referred for drug, resisting charges

A 27-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police. William McKinley Nelson was referred for obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the report, a city of Tomah police officer observed Nelson pacing in the shadows of the Tomah Granite building Jan. 24 shortly before 7 p.m. The officer parked his vehicle to approach Nelson, who entered Tomah Laundromat. The officer reported that Nelson appeared jittery and that his legs were bouncing up and down.

As the officer approached Nelson, he raised his hand and asked the officer how he was doing. The officer knew Nelson from previous contacts and observed that he was more talkative than in previous encounters. He denied using drugs.

The report says Nelson put his hands in his pockets, turned away from the officer and put something in his mouth. The object was large enough to impede Nelson’s speech. The officer then made a decision to detain Nelson.