Tomah man referred for drug, resisting charges

A 27-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police. William McKinley Nelson was referred for obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the report, a city of Tomah police officer observed Nelson pacing in the shadows of the Tomah Granite building Jan. 24 shortly before 7 p.m. The officer parked his vehicle to approach Nelson, who entered Tomah Laundromat. The officer reported that Nelson appeared jittery and that his legs were bouncing up and down.
As the officer approached Nelson, he raised his hand and asked the officer how he was doing. The officer knew Nelson from previous contacts and observed that he was more talkative than in previous encounters. He denied using drugs.
You have free articles remaining.
The report says Nelson put his hands in his pockets, turned away from the officer and put something in his mouth. The object was large enough to impede Nelson’s speech. The officer then made a decision to detain Nelson.
Nelson reportedly refused orders to open his mouth and place his hands behind his back. He was taken to the ground and warned he would be Tasered if he didn’t comply with the officer’s commands. Nelson was able to break from the officer’s grasp and exited the laundromat. He ran west toward the alley behind Tomah Granite with the officer in pursuit.
Nelson lost his footing in the alley and gave himself up. He was secured in handcuffs after two other officers arrived at the scene. After an extended attempt to pry open Nelson’s mouth, police used two applications of pepper spray to relax Nelson’s jaw and force him to spit the item.
Police retrieved a clear plastic gem bag that allegedly contained methamphetamine. Nelson was believed to have swallowed most of the contents, but enough remained inside the bag for a positive test. He was transported to Tomah Health for medical clearance.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.