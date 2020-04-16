Tomah man referred for fifth OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 59-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after a Feb. 20 traffic stop in the town of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police observed a southbound vehicle driven by Frederick Alan Puent on Hwy. 131 swerving and operating left of center shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police followed the vehicle as it turned onto Irondale Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted. When asked about his abnormal driving behavior, Puent reportedly replied, “I live right here.” The report says Puent’s eyes were glazed over and that police could detect a moderate odor of intoxicants. Police also observed multiple beer and liquor bottles in the vehicle.

The report says after initially denying having consumed intoxicants, he later told police, “Yes, I drank a 12 pack, actually eight pack. I want to go home.” He said he began drinking around 4 p.m. and couldn’t recall when he consumed his last drink. Puent had a difficult time keeping his balance and walking a straight line.

Puent showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test and was unable to perform the one-leg stand. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .162.

