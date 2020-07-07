Tomah man referred for fourth OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after police received a call of suspicious behavior July 1.

Police received a call shortly after 7 p.m. about a vehicle that ran a red light and reached a speed of 80 mph through a residential area. Police traced the vehicle to Timothy Emil Leclercq, who was wanted on an extraditable warrant from Iredell County, North Carolina.

The report says Leclercq parked his vehicle on a sidewalk near the Lake Tomah dam. The vehicle was unoccupied and playing loud music when police arrived. As an officer was walking toward the vehicle, he was approached by Leclercq.

The officer told Leclercq about the traffic complaint, and Leclercq reportedly replied, “Yeah, I do that.” The officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Leclercq and observed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes.

The report says Leclercq acknowledged recently violating a restraining order issued in North Carolina. He admitted telling the subject of the order he would “kill her with the Bible” but denied it was an actual death threat.