Tomah man referred for fourth OWI
Timothy Emil Leclercq

 Steve Rundio

A 43-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after police received a call of suspicious behavior July 1.

Police received a call shortly after 7 p.m. about a vehicle that ran a red light and reached a speed of 80 mph through a residential area. Police traced the vehicle to Timothy Emil Leclercq, who was wanted on an extraditable warrant from Iredell County, North Carolina.

The report says Leclercq parked his vehicle on a sidewalk near the Lake Tomah dam. The vehicle was unoccupied and playing loud music when police arrived. As an officer was walking toward the vehicle, he was approached by Leclercq.

The officer told Leclercq about the traffic complaint, and Leclercq reportedly replied, “Yeah, I do that.” The officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Leclercq and observed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes.

The report says Leclercq acknowledged recently violating a restraining order issued in North Carolina. He admitted telling the subject of the order he would “kill her with the Bible” but denied it was an actual death threat.

Leclercq was arrested and transported to the Tomah Police Department for a field sobriety test. The report says Leclercq showed multiple clues of intoxication. After getting instructions for the walk-and-turn test, he reportedly said, “That’s a hard thing to do.” A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .178.

Leclercq was also referred for operating without a valid license.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

