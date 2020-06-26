Tomah man referred for OWI injury crash

A 44-year-old Tomah was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash June 14 that left three people injured.
Jacob Lloyd Mason was referred for causing injury while driving under the influence, reckless driving/causing bodily harm, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to the Tomah Police Department, a witness told police that Mason put his vehicle into reverse and accelerated northbound at high rate of speed on Glendale Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. She told police Mason put the car back in drive, headed southbound and passed her house at an “ungodly” rate of speed before she heard a loud thump noise.
Another witness told police that Mason was driving “100 mph.”
Police arrived at the scene to find two badly damaged an inoperable vehicles. Mason’s vehicle had left the roadway and went through a fence and bushes before coming to a stop in a front lawn.
The report says Mason exited his vehicle and had difficulty walking. He slurred his speech, and police detected the odor of alcohol. A witness told police that Mason had been drinking earlier in the day and was purchasing shots of liquor at a downtown Tomah bar.
Mason reportedly ignored orders from police to step away from his vehicle and resisted efforts to be handcuffed. He was finally handcuffed and placed in a squad car.
Injured occupants of the other vehicle included:
- The driver with a thumb abrasion.
- A passenger whose face struck something inside the vehicle. The impact caused her teeth to go into her bottom lip.
- A passenger with a large bruise and contusion to his arm and several scratches to his leg.
The report says the crash attracted a large number of people and that a man on the scene was visibly upset with Mason. Police warned the man he was interfering with their investigation, and he was escorted from the scene by a family member.
