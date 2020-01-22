Tomah man referred for seventh OWI

A 74-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for seventh-offense drunk driving after a Jan. 11 traffic stop in Tomah.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Tomah police observed Mark Thomas Davies make a wide, slow turn from West Jackson Street onto Superior Avenue. The report says his vehicle blocked most of the southbound lane during the turn and that the driver of another vehicle applied the brakes to avoid a collision. Davies’ vehicle also didn't have its tail lights illuminated.

The report says Davies didn’t respond to emergency lights or sirens for nearly a half-mile until he finally pulled over in front of the Tomah police station. When asked if he knew the reason for the stop, he reportedly replied, “no tail lights?” in a slow, slurred voice. He admitted to having consumed alcohol. When asked how many drinks he had consumed, he replied, “too much.”

Davies complied with an order to exit the vehicle. The report says his movements were slow and exaggerated and that he used the vehicle to maintain his balance. He agreed to a field sobriety test, which was moved inside to the police department lobby due to the cold weather.