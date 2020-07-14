Tomah man referred for weapon charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after police responded to a report of a fight and gunshot June 11 in Tomah.

Ricardo Muniz was referred for recklessly endangering safety, carrying a weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and substantial battery.

According to the Tomah Police Department, Muniz struck a woman in the face at Dimensions Bar in Tomah shortly after 2 a.m. Several men then chased Muniz into the Bank Bar, where police issued a citation to Muniz for disorderly conduct and allowed him to leave.

Forty-five minutes later, police were called to Butts Avenue and West Juneau Street, where one of the men who chased Muniz was located. The man had significant injuries to his face, including a missing tooth and bleeding from the top of his forehead. An ambulance was summoned to treat the man’s injuries.

The man told police he was “walk(ing) off the drunk” when he was confronted by Muniz about the previous incident. He told police he heard a gunshot but wasn't struck by the bullet. Police discovered a 9 mm Luger shell casing at the scene. The man told police Muniz struck him in the face with the gun.