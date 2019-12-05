Tomah man referred to DA for pulling knife

A 24-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for allegedly pulling a knife on another person Nov. 19. Raymond David Petska was referred for disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.
Police were called to a Superior Avenue residence, where Petska got into an argument with Thomas Charles Eldridge, 20, Tomah. Eldridge said he was trying to retrieve some belongings from the residence when a shoving match broke out. After a door was damaged during the altercation, Eldridge said Petska pulled an unopened pocket knife. Eldridge said he also had a knife in his possession but declined to pull it and walked away from the scene.
The report says Petska refused to discuss the incident with police. He gave police a business card and said they should contact his attorney.
Eldridge was referred for disorderly conduct.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Samantha Kay Sordahl, 25, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for multiple counts of bail jumping. She is accused of violating multiple bond conditions from La Crosse and Monroe counties that prohibit her from committing crimes.
Anthony F. Marnett, 53, Delavan, was referred to the district attorney for retail theft. He is accused of attempting to steal $23.95 worth of merchandise from Walmart Nov. 21. Marnett was still at Walmart when police arrived. He had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and was placed under arrest.
Scott D. Graphenteen, 46, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Nov. 24 traffic stop.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police pulled over Graphenteen after his vehicle continued straight through an intersection while in a right-turn-only lane on Superior Avenue. The report says Graphenteen had glassy eyes and admitted to having consumed “a couple” of beers.
Graphenteen reportedly displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .164.
Donald Markosen, 53, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drunk driving after allegedly telling police an inconsistent story about being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.
Police were called to Tomah Health shortly after midnight Nov. 25, where a soaking wet Markosen told hospital personnel that he was a passenger in a vehicle that drove into a retention pond on Goose Avenue. He said the driver, whom Markosen described as an African-American man named “Darnell,” was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield and was possibly dead. Markosen said he was sitting in the passenger seat when the driver stole the vehicle. He said he swam through the pond and made his way to the hospital a short distance away.
Police located the vehicle a short time later and found it partially submerged. There was nobody else, alive or dead, at the scene. The windshield was cracked but still in place.
The report says Markosen became agitated as police questioned him about his inconsistent account and eventually broke off the interview. Police determined there was no passenger in the vehicle and that Markosen was the driver.
Markosen refused to submit to a field sobriety test or preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.