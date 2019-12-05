Tomah man referred to DA for pulling knife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott D. Graphenteen, 46, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Nov. 24 traffic stop.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police pulled over Graphenteen after his vehicle continued straight through an intersection while in a right-turn-only lane on Superior Avenue. The report says Graphenteen had glassy eyes and admitted to having consumed “a couple” of beers.

Graphenteen reportedly displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .164.

Donald Markosen, 53, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drunk driving after allegedly telling police an inconsistent story about being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to Tomah Health shortly after midnight Nov. 25, where a soaking wet Markosen told hospital personnel that he was a passenger in a vehicle that drove into a retention pond on Goose Avenue. He said the driver, whom Markosen described as an African-American man named “Darnell,” was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield and was possibly dead. Markosen said he was sitting in the passenger seat when the driver stole the vehicle. He said he swam through the pond and made his way to the hospital a short distance away.