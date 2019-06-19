A 34-year-old Tomah man was referred to the district attorney for aggravated battery after allegedly punching a woman in the head multiple times.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office police report. Jonathan D. Resop assaulted a woman at a town of LaGrange residence May 3. The woman told police that Resop flew into a jealous rage, punching her in the eye and causing her to fall on a bed. Then, according to the woman, Resop “leaned over me and just pounded me.”
The woman told police that Resop punched her in the head multiple times and choked her during an assault she estimated lasted three minutes. She said the blows caused “stinging and ringing” and didn’t know what made him suddenly stop.
The report says Resop turned himself in the following morning. After an officer told him, “Obviously it sounds like you did something wrong last night,” Resop reportedly nodded his head in the affirmative. He said he struck the woman eight to 10 times. He denied choking the woman.
