Tomah man referred to DA for soliciting nude photos of child

A 21-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District for multiple charges after allegedly soliciting nude photos from a 10-year-old girl in Florida.

Tou Houa Xiong was referred for sexual exploitation of a child, exposing a child to harmful materials and soliciting explicit photos from a child.

The Tomah Police Department was tipped off Jan. 10 that Xiong was in possession of four cell phones that contained photos of nude minors. The report says Xiong has a history of sexual offenses and is prohibited from owning cell phones with photo storage capability.

Police obtained a search warrant and traced Xiong’s online activity to include a Facebook conversation with a girl in Pasco County, Florida. The report includes two Aug. 24, 2019, Facebook Messenger exchanges in which he asks for “sexy pictures” and later asks for a photo of her genitals. The exchange says the girl complied with the request.

A forensic report recovered a photo of the girl exposing her undeveloped breasts, but the report says the photo didn’t meet the Wisconsin statutory definition of child pornography.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

