A 23-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after police responded to an altercation Sept. 13 at a Dogwood Lane residence.
Jonathon Wayne Beenken was referred for felony battery, strangulation/suffocation, intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Beenken had left the residence when police arrived shortly before 9 a.m. A woman told police that Beenken had ordered her to pack up her belongings so he could take her to another residence. After she finished, she said Beenken changed his story and told her they were going to a place where he could “blow (her) brains out” and that nobody would ever find her. She told police that Beenken owned a .22-caliber rifle.
The woman said Beenken’s behavior escalated from threats to violence. She said she was pushed, shoved, bitten, slapped and punched in the stomach by Beenken. She said her head struck a toilet after being thrown by Beenken and that he attempted to strangulate her. The report notes that ligature marks were visible on the woman’s neck.
The woman also said that Beenken smashed her cell phone. She told police that Beenken is employed and that she dreads the time when he comes home.
Police interviewed Beenken at his place of employment. He acknowledged an argument took place but said it, “never got physical or anything like that.”
Beenken has an active bond from Juneau County, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
