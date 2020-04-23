Tomah man with meat cleaver arrested after two-hour standoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 34-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a two-hour standoff with Tomah police Wednesday. Nicholas Wade Anderson was referred for:

Resisting an officer.

Threatening battery to a law enforcement officer.

Disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Failure to comply with an attempt to be taken into custody.

Criminal damage to property.

According to the Tomah Police Department, law enforcement responded to a disturbance on the 1500 block of Superior Avenue, where Anderson was reported to have been armed with a large cutting instrument.

An officer recognized Anderson from previous contacts. Anderson refused to comply with police orders and brandished a large meat cleaver. He fled through a residential area and was surrounded in the 1600 block of Stoughton Avenue.

After police were unsuccessful in using non-lethal bag rounds to subdue Anderson, he climbed onto the roof of a vehicle and refused to come back down. After two hours of negotiations, Anderson threw the cleaver onto the roof of a house and was taken into custody without further incident.

Anderson damaged the vehicle, according to police. He was medically cleared at Tomah Health and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

