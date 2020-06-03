Tomah marchers demand change after death of George Floyd

Hanson blamed Floyd's death on systemic racism.

"We're here to let this town know that we will not tolerate racism and police brutality," he said. "We need to make change."

Carrie Murphy said people gathered to demand "justice being served and people being held accountable. When the system fails the people, it is the people's responsibility to stand up and be a voice."

Murphy said the system failed her as she navigated an abusive relationship with little or no support from law enforcement even though she obtained a restraining order. She said she spent $11,000 and 22 months to "fight the system" in court.

"The police weren't there to protect. They weren't there to serve," she said. "They get to pick and choose ... it's about how much money you have and who you know."

Andrea Estebo, a member of the Ho-Chunk nation, said she marched "to fight for equality for all people."

"Locally there has been an outpouring of support, but there has been a lot of silence," she said. "They should be concerned as well. Tomah is a diverse community."