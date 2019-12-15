Tomah Mayo employees gather presents for Giving Tree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I thought it would be a good idea that we do something for the kids who aren’t as fortunate as others,” Zebro said.

She said employees from every department in the clinic − “x-ray, lab, reception, nursing and providers” − stepped up.

“Everybody tried very hard to make sure everything that was on the list was bought,” Zebro said. “It looks likes there’s more than last year. I know the staff feels really good about it.”

Zebro said some staff members took their children along to purchase the gifts and then had them help with the wrapping “so that they could become part of the giving.”

“I think that’s a wonderful learning tool to teach our children,” she said.

Mayo staff delivered the presents to the police department Dec. 13, and the gifts were expected to be delivered to local youngsters the week before Christmas.

Tomah Police Department Lt. Eric Pedersen said on the department’s Facebook page that all 115 Giving Tree cards were spoken for. He wrote: “There are going to be some very happy children this Christmas thanks to our generous community members who were able to work with Santa and spread some happiness. Thank you.”