Tomah Mayo employees gather presents for Giving Tree

A conference room at Tomah’s Mayo Clinic had presents under the Christmas tree ... and along the wall and on the countertops.
Mayo employees filled the room with multiple gifts after taking part in the annual Giving Tree campaign. Mayo nurse manager Michelle Jorgensen said employees responded to the idea of gathering gifts for the project, organized annually by the Tomah Police Department.
Jorgensen said lots of people come through the clinic every day, which gives Mayo staff a good idea of what’s going on in the community and the reality of families that can’t afford Christmas gifts.
“A lot of our staff know the patients outside the clinic because we are such a close community,” Jorgensen said.
Every year the police department puts up a tree in its lobby. The Giving Tree is filled with cards with the names of children and information that indicates whether the child is a boy or girl, gifts the child requested and, if clothing is on the list, the child’s clothing size. Those who select a card are asked to be responsible for wrapping the gifts.
The children’s names and information are collected in a partnership between the police department, Monroe County Human Services and Families First of Monroe County.
Jorgensen credited clinic LPN Julie Zebro with getting Mayo involved. Clinic employees accepted 40 cards from the Giving Tree.
“I thought it would be a good idea that we do something for the kids who aren’t as fortunate as others,” Zebro said.
She said employees from every department in the clinic − “x-ray, lab, reception, nursing and providers” − stepped up.
“Everybody tried very hard to make sure everything that was on the list was bought,” Zebro said. “It looks likes there’s more than last year. I know the staff feels really good about it.”
Zebro said some staff members took their children along to purchase the gifts and then had them help with the wrapping “so that they could become part of the giving.”
“I think that’s a wonderful learning tool to teach our children,” she said.
Mayo staff delivered the presents to the police department Dec. 13, and the gifts were expected to be delivered to local youngsters the week before Christmas.
Tomah Police Department Lt. Eric Pedersen said on the department’s Facebook page that all 115 Giving Tree cards were spoken for. He wrote: “There are going to be some very happy children this Christmas thanks to our generous community members who were able to work with Santa and spread some happiness. Thank you.”
The Giving Tree is still collecting fleece blankets to include with each of the gifts. They can be dropped off at the police department through Dec. 18.
