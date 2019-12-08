Tomah mayoral race headed to primary

The city of Tomah is headed for a mayoral primary.

Three candidates − incumbent mayor Mike Murray, former mayor Nellie Pater and 18-year-old Tomah High School student Brett Larkin − have taken out papers to run for a two-year term as Tomah mayor.

Larkin has already returned his nominating signatures to the Tomah city clerk. If Murray and Pater turn in signatures, it means Tomah voters will head to the polls Feb. 18 to shrink the field to two candidates for the April 7 general election.

A fourth potential candidate, Remy Gomez, dropped his mayoral bid and will run for District 8 on the Tomah City Council against incumbent Susan Holme.

District 8 was the only seat with more than one candidate as of Friday afternoon. Incumbents Lamont Kiefer (District 6), Shawn Zabinsky (District 4) and Richard Yarrington (District 2) have taken out nomination papers but have yet to draw opponents. The city's other four districts aren't up for election in 2020.

Wayne Kling is the first candidate to sign a declaration of candidacy form for Tomah School Board. There are three seats up for election. Two incumbents, John McMullen and Nancy McCoy, have filed declarations of non-candidacy. The third incumbent is Jerry Fushianes.