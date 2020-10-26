Tomah MD donates blood to support hospital, patients

Cavaness said supporting Tomah Health was another reason he donated.

“That is one of the reasons why I started to donate to Versiti," he said. "Knowing that (Tomah Health) gets their blood through Versiti, I figured that this is a good way to make sure my blood is going locally and maybe even to some of the people I take care of.”

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Versiti account representative Emalea Cogdill said the special drive was successful, resulting in the collection of 91 blood products that will go to patients at community hospitals, including Tomah Health.

“If we had not thrown in this extra drive and had the commitment of the community and Tomah Health, those 91 units would never have been collected and received by patients,” Cogdill said.

She said the impact of COVID-19 as flu season approaches could further create challenges to maintain a readily available blood supply for patients at community hospitals in need of life-saving treatments this fall and winter.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said despite COVID-19, donors continue to support the hospital.